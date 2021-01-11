CMU applies to become COVID-19 vaccination administration site

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University has applied to become a COVID-19 vaccination administration site as the university readies its own vaccination plan for students, staff and faculty.

In an update shared by university president, Bob Davies, the university informed students that the school is looking to be able to receive and administer vaccines directly by becoming an administration site. The school has applied to do so and anticipates to hear back about the application within the next month.

Davies also informed students about the COVID-19 vaccine in general and said that the vaccine is shown to be safe and effective and that getting vaccinated is an important step in protecting everyone from the virus.

The letter sent to students last week also detailed the vaccination phases put in place by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Davies said that the local health department has reported that Phase 1A is well underway and that some of CMU’s personnel have gotten the vaccine already. That includes many of CMU’s frontline medical workers, including people at CMU Health and third and fourth-year medical students.

Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination process began Monday and that’ll open the door for more people within CMU’s community to get vaccinated.

“Our goal is to make the vaccine available to every faculty, staff and student who wants to receive it as soon as possible, while remaining within the guidelines set by the CDC and MDHHS,” Davies said in the letter.

Currently, CMU does not have a plan to require everyone to receive the vaccine but its medical experts do strongly recommend it for everyone (excluding people who are pregnant).

Davies pointed out that vaccines are limited so far and that CMU may from time-to-time receive small amounts of doses and will distribute them to “individuals identified as essential for health, safety and continuity of operations.”

While the timeframe for when vaccinations on campus may begin is uncertain, Davies said in the letter that the university hopes that the majority of people who wish to receive the vaccine will do so beginning in late spring.

To read the entire letter sent by Davies, click here.

Anyone who has other questions or seeks more information about the vaccine, can also find more information on the school’s Fired Up for Spring website.

