Congressman Kildee speaks out following riot at Capitol

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)(01/11/20) -”The tough thing about this is the more we have learned about this attack, the more frightening, it has become,” said Congressman Dan Kildee (D).

A still visibly shaken Congressman Dan Kildee-over what he says was an organized attack at the Nation’s Capital last week-- an attack that caused members of Congress, and Vice President Mike Pence to seek refuge from an angry mob intent on harming them.

“I have never been so angry in my life. And we need to channel all the anger we feel to hold the President and the people who made this happen. Who accommodated it. Who allowed it, supported it and now want to pretend they didn’t have anything to do with it. We have to hold them to account,” Kildee said.

The Congressman from Flint says that starts at the top-- with the removal of President Donald Trump from office.

“I call on those responsible members of the Republican Party, that may still have some semblance of a relationship with this White House, to go down Pennsylvania. And justice was done in the early 1970s, when Richard Nixon faced certain impeachment, tell him that he has lost their faith, and he needs to resign the office in order to preserve the country.” he said.

Kildee is also calling on the Vice President and the President’s Cabinet, to invoke the 25th amendment-- which would allow for the immediate removal of Trump from office.

A resolution House Republicans blocked Monday. Democrats can still bring up it Tuesday.

“That that is a tool that was intentionally placed for a situation precisely like this. And I call on Vice President Pence to take that step,” Kildee said.

But Democrats are not waiting for that to happen.

Monday, members of the House introduced an article of impeachment against the President for the role they believed he played in inciting the attack that left 5 people dead.

“The facts, because we saw it happen before our very eyes in real time. The question that we as a Congress have to ask ourselves is whether or not what we know and what we saw, not the things that we’re going to have competing testimony on, rises to the level of disqualification for the office and my answer to that is, yes,” Kildee said.

