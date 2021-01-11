Genesee County: Don’t call about COVID-19 vaccine, all doses spoken for

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County is asking the public to stop calling for COVID-19 vaccine appointment because the county’s entire stockpile has been distributed already.

County departments “have been receiving extreme call volumes” on Monday from people trying to set appointments to receive the vaccine, according to a statement. The Genesee County Health Department says no appointments are available and none will be scheduled until further notice.

The health department will post an appointment scheduling tool on its website when more COVID-19 vaccine doses become available. Watch for updates on the county website.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone age 65 or older and workers in critical occupations like first responders and teachers as of Monday. Vaccine distribution continues for health care workers in direct contact with patients and residents or staff at long-term care facilities.

