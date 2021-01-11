Grey skies dominate through January

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Clouds, clouds, and more clouds are going to be dominating the forecast over the next several days. We are tracking a couple minor chances for some snow, but nothing major is on the horizon at all. The snow drought will continue and get worse as we progress into late January, especially up north.

Tonight we’ll have cloud with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph. That’ll keep our low temperatures mild, only falling down into the upper 20s. That’s 10-15 degrees above average for Mid-January. There is a small chance for some freezing drizzle - primarily to our west tonight.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature clouds with highs in the middle to upper 30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be southwest at 5-10mph Tuesday increasing to 10-15 mph into the day Wednesday.

Thursday will once more be cloudy. This time, though, a few rain and snow showers will be moving in during the late evening and overnight hours. Friday we’re left with scattered light snow and highs in the upper 30s. Clouds and temperatures in the middle 30s will be the theme into next week.

