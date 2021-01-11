Advertisement

Grey skies dominate through January

Temps in the upper 30s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Clouds, clouds, and more clouds are going to be dominating the forecast over the next several days. We are tracking a couple minor chances for some snow, but nothing major is on the horizon at all. The snow drought will continue and get worse as we progress into late January, especially up north.

Tonight we’ll have cloud with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph. That’ll keep our low temperatures mild, only falling down into the upper 20s. That’s 10-15 degrees above average for Mid-January. There is a small chance for some freezing drizzle - primarily to our west tonight.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature clouds with highs in the middle to upper 30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be southwest at 5-10mph Tuesday increasing to 10-15 mph into the day Wednesday.

Thursday will once more be cloudy. This time, though, a few rain and snow showers will be moving in during the late evening and overnight hours. Friday we’re left with scattered light snow and highs in the upper 30s. Clouds and temperatures in the middle 30s will be the theme into next week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Whitmer, state officials thank most restaurants for following COVID-19 orders
Some Michiganders say they're still waiting for claims to be fulfilled as the $600 federal...
Michigan begins paying $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit
Steven Winters
Police: Saginaw County murder suspect shot a witness, then was shot and killed himself
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County: Don’t call about COVID-19 vaccine, all doses spoken for
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

Latest News

WJRT January 12th, 2021 Morning Weather
Icy start to the day
WJRT January 12th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT January 12th, 2021 Morning Weather
Grey skies
Grey skies
WJRT January 11th, 2021 Morning Weather
Lots of clouds today