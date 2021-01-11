Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - No changes to my forecast.

We’ll start the week with very quiet weather, lots of clouds and just a few peeks or patches of sunshine, mainly south of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Temperatures will slowly climb by a degree or two each day, from the low to mid 30s through Wednesday, and close to 40 on Thursday, ahead of a big pattern change that will draw in some colder Canadian air, as the jet stream takes a dip.

Dry roads could turn slick by next weekend, as we get peppered by spotty snow showers.

We could grind out an inch or two by next Sunday.

One model, is suggesting a bit more moisture and chances for more snow late in the week, but we still have 5 days to dial in the storm track, strength and snow amounts.

The following week, another shot of polar air is expected to keep us colder than our normal of 30 degrees for a while.

