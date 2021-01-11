Michigan begins paying $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Unemployed workers in Michigan finally are receiving the new $300 weekly federal benefit.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Monday that the $300 Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits began going out to 365,000 people last weekend. The benefit will last from Dec. 27 to March 13 as a supplement to state benefits.

Michigan pays a maximum of $362 per week of unemployment benefits, so the federal PUC supplement will increase that to $662 per week. Any unemployed workers who claim $1 or more from the state automatically receive the additional $300 benefit.

Federal funding for the $300 weekly benefit is part of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that passed Congress right before Christmas. President Donald Trump signed the bill on Dec. 27.

Michigan is still updating its unemployment benefits system to reflect an extension of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. Anyone collecting benefits from either federal program will not be able to certify for seek payment after Dec. 26.

Both programs ended briefly on Dec. 26 and the U.S. Department of Labor recently sent updated guidance to states on how to administer the extended programs. Benefits retroactive to Dec. 26 will be available for both programs when the state’s unemployment system is updated.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is not sure when the update will be complete and benefits will be paid from PUA and PEUC again.

“These workers should rest assured that they will not miss out on any benefits and will receive every dollar they are entitled to once the programs are fully implemented,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

PEUC provides 11 additional weeks of benefits for those who have exhausted regular state unemployment benefits. PUA provides unemployment benefits to those not typically eligible for unemployment, including self-employed and gig workers.

