New COVID-19 cases decrease slightly in Michigan for Sunday and Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported a slight decrease in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday compared to last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,536 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses combined for Sunday and Monday. The total for those two days last week reached nearly 5,000.

The two-day total averages to 2,268 cases apiece for Sunday and Monday. The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 523,618.

State health officials reported a near-record number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday with 222. That is the second highest single-day total of deaths behind only 232 reported on April 21.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached 415,079 on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers recovered if they have survived 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing on Saturday and Sunday remained much higher than the previous two weekends with just over 33,000 tests completed Saturday and over 40,000 tests completed Sunday. The percentage of positive tests continued falling to 7.96% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued falling over the weekend. As of Monday, 2,373 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 72 from Friday. Of those, 2,152 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped significantly over the weekend. Michigan hospitals are treating 485 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 272 of them are on ventilators. Since last Friday, there are 32 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 24 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 19,857 cases and 599 deaths, which is an increase of 303 cases and eight deaths.

Saginaw, 13,539 cases, 429 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 208 cases and six deaths.

Arenac, 589 cases, 25 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Bay, 6,463 cases, 218 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 90 cases and 10 deaths.

Clare, 1,177 cases, 57 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases and 11 deaths.

Gladwin, 1,115 cases, 32 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Gratiot, 2,301 cases and 82 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and two deaths.

Huron, 1,443 cases, 51 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases and three deaths.

Iosco, 1,055 cases, 54 deaths and 209 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases and three deaths.

Isabella, 3,303 cases, 56 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of 50 cases and five deaths.

Lapeer, 3,813 cases, 102 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 70 cases.

Midland, 3,787 cases, 47 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 40 cases.

Ogemaw, 871 cases, 28 deaths and 93 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Oscoda, 279 cases, 17 deaths and 41 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 913 cases, 28 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 1,525 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,106 cases, 61 deaths and 1,949 recoveries, which is an increase of 67 cases and three deaths.

Tuscola, 2,531 cases, 99 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 60 cases and three deaths.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.