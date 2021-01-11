North American International Auto Show called off again for 2021

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The North American International Auto Show will not take place in Detroit for the second year in a row.

Organizers announced Monday that a revamped auto show planned for the fall will not happen. In its place, an outdoor Motor Bella is being planned as a “bridge to the future” of America’s largest auto show.

The Motor Bella is scheduled for Sept. 21 to 26 at the 87-acre M1 Concourse in Pontiac. The event will feature 1.6 million square feet of vehicle and technology displays and debuts of new vehicle models, which have been a staple of the annual auto show.

Exhibitors also will use the 1.5-mile track at the M1 Concourse to show off technology and vehicle demonstrations.

“The pandemic has caused changes in our society and world in ways not previously imagined, and we all should be looking for new and highly creative ways of doing business,” said Executive Director Rod Alberts. “This new event captures that creative spirit. It will provide new mobility experiences and increasingly innovative approaches to tapping into the industry and its products.”

The North American International Auto Show was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Organizers announced plans to revamp the annual winter event by moving it to June and include some outdoor activities around the TCF Center in downtown Detroit.

Those plans will have to wait one more year.

“While auto shows remain an important platform to promote new mobility innovations and to help people make major vehicle purchase decisions, the traditional auto show model is changing,” Alberts said. “We cannot ignore the major disruptions caused by the pandemic and the impact it has had on budgets. As such, we will be providing an amazing experience to the media, the auto industry and the public in a cost-effective way.”

The Motor Bella originally was planned as a celebration of Italian and British supercars and classic vehicles during the auto show.

“With our new program for 2021, we will take the Motor Bella concept to the next level with multiple brands and mobilities represented, from hometown to international nameplates, autonomous vehicles to high-performance supercars and everything in between,” Event Chairman Doug North said.

Dates for the 2021 Motor Bella are:

Press Preview -- Sept. 21.

AutoMobili-D -- Sept. 21 through a half-day Sept. 23.

Industry Preview -- Sept. 22 and a half-day Sept. 23.

Public Show -- Sept. 23 through Sept. 26.

