Saginaw County Health Dept. begins registry for 65 and older population now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -(01/11/21)-”Looking at our demographics of Saginaw County residents, alone. We have over 37,000 people that are 65 and older in our community,” said Saginaw County Department Health Officer, Christina Harrington.

Starting Monday,, those 65 and older are next in line to be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s why the Saginaw County Health Department is asking people to reserve a dose--when it becomes available.

“Beginning today, we’ve the registration process has been launched. It went live about 8 this morning and a staff member just told me we already have 2-thousand people registered already,” Harrington said.

Harrington says the process to register is an easy one-- you just have to submit your name, age, address, cell phone, and email address with the Saginaw County Health Department through their website.

“We also want folks to know that family members can help assist that population. If they don’t have an email for example, I just went on and registered my dad this morning. I put my email address in there for him because I know that he is not going to check that. So I put his phone number, but my email, and that’s okay to do that. So friends and family can help that population to register,” Harrington said,

But Harrington cautions-- because they are still in the process of vaccinating those in phase 1a--front line workers, it could be few weeks before they begin to vaccinate those 65 and older.

“It’s important for them to register so we know and when the doses become available, then we will reach back out to them through that email or phone number and we will be able to tell them that your dose that you’ve reserved is now available for you and you can come get it at these times and locations,” Harrington said.

Harrington said if you don’t have access to the internet, you can call the Commission on Aging, to register.

