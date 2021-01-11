Advertisement

Saginaw County taking reservations for COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine won’t be administered to senior citizens or critical occupations until it becomes available
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department is taking reservations for the COVID-19 vaccine from senior citizens beginning Monday.

Anyone age 65 or older and workers in critical occupations can request the vaccine online with their name, age, address, cell phone and email address. Anyone who cannot register online is invited to call the Saginaw County Commission on Aging at 989-797-6880 and get added to the list.

Family members can register loved ones who are eligible but not comfortable using technology.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services moved to the second phase of eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. Residents age 65 or older and workers in critical occupations like first responders and teachers can receive the vaccine for the first time.

The Saginaw County Health Department remains in the first phase of vaccinations, however. The county continues offering the vaccine only to health care workers with direct contact to patients and residents or staff at long-term care facilities.

Saginaw County will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to residents age 65 or older and workers in critical industries as more doses become available. The health department will notify residents on the list by email or text message when and where they can go to receive the vaccine.

The health department is working with health care providers around Saginaw County to offer vaccine clinics at hospitals and several facilities.

