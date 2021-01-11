State House minority leader wants GOP Reps to disavow election challenges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s House Democratic minority leader says 18 Republican lawmakers who supported challenges to the election should either disavow those efforts or not be seated for the upcoming legislative session.

One of those representatives she’s targeting is Rodney Wakeman of the Saginaw area.

“We need to deal with COVID, we need to get our vaccines rolled out, our kids back to school, and to do that, we need to know that every member of the House chamber is focused on that and not furthering bogus conspiracy theories,” says Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township.

Lasinski is asking House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, to discipline 18 Michigan state legislators in all. She made the request in a letter to Wentworth. Wakeman, R-Saginaw Township, supported a Texas lawsuit to overturn Michigan’s election results.

“I wrote the letter because I believe he will take it seriously, I believe he does see the gravity of the events that occurred, the insurrection at our nation’s capitol,” says Lasinski.

Other Republican state legislators asked Vice President Mike Pence to not certify Joe Biden’s election win. Wakeman did not sign that letter sent to Pence. She feels legislators support of election fraud claims helped fuel the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Lasinski remembers what happened to her when she showed up for work the next day in Lansing.

“It results in me showing up at the Capitol last Thursday morning pulling out my security badge, pulling out my phone lighting up with a bomb threat at the same time,” says Lasinski.

Michael Varrone of Charlotte is facing multiple felony charges after police said he threatened to kill a state representative and also made that false bomb threat.

She’s wants Wentworth to send the GOP legislators a strong message if they continue to support election fraud claims without any evidence.

“I have asked the speaker to discipline members through censure to up to not seating them on the House floor for the 101st legislature. These are pretty serious times,” says Lasinski.

We reached out to State Rep. Wakeman with several phone calls, text messages and an email, but did not hear back. We have also not heard back from Speaker Wentworth’s office.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.