Whitmer seeks permission to buy 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Frustrated by the speed of federal COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking for permission to bypass the federal effort and buy vaccine doses directly from the manufacturer.

Whitmer sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary on Monday seeking permission to buy 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine directly from Pfizer, so they can be shipped directly to Michigan’s state distribution facility and out to health care providers.

“We remain ready to accelerate distribution to get doses into arms,” Whitmer said.

If approved, the additional vaccine doses would be distributed and administered based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Whitmer and her counterparts in California, Kansas, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Washington, Wisconsin and Oregon asked federal officials last week to release the U.S. government stockpile of COVID-19 vaccine. She said data shows the Trump administration is holding half of the doses produced so far.

President-elect Joe Biden has said he will release the entire federal COVID-19 vaccine stockpile when he takes office next week.

