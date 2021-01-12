Advertisement

Authorities identify 25-year-old shot and killed at Flint house party in November

A reward up to $2,500 is available for information leading to the suspect
Kevin Dupree II
Kevin Dupree II(source: Crime Stoppers)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have identified the 25-year-old man shot and killed at a house party in Flint days before Thanksgiving as the search for a suspect continues.

Police say Kevin Dupree II was shot around 3:10 a.m. Nov. 22 while attending a large house party in the 2000 block of McPhail Street on Flint’s south side. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Flint Police Department continues looking for the person responsible for Dupree’s death. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the shooter in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

