Child missing and endangered, possibly kidnapped by mother

Police say Queen Jaiyana-Eloise Norton may have been kidnapped by her mother, Shanitra Seay,...
Police say Queen Jaiyana-Eloise Norton may have been kidnapped by her mother, Shanitra Seay, from Pontiac.(source: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - Police listed a young girl as missing and endangered after her mother allegedly kidnapped her.

Queen Jaiyana-Eloise Norton was last seen in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pontiac. She was in her father’s light blue 2004 Jaguar X-Type sedan when her mother, Shanitra Seay, stole the car with the child inside, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Queen was last seen wearing a purple coat with a fur hood, dark leggings, black boots and a pink and purple striped winter hat. She is about 3 feet tall and 45 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Investigators believe Seay may take Queen to the Marine City or Port Huron areas. Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.

