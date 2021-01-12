Advertisement

Enbridge rejects Michigan’s demand to shut down oil pipeline

In a letter Tuesday, officials with the Calgary, Alberta-based company said the issues that Whitmer raised have been fixed and the pipeline meets the easement requirements.
The Mackinac Bridge over the Straits of Mackinac.
The Mackinac Bridge over the Straits of Mackinac.(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) -Enbridge says it will defy Michigan’s demand to shut down an oil pipeline that runs through a channel linking two of the Great Lakes.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November moved to revoke a 1953 state easement that allowed Enbridge’s Line 5 to be placed along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac. The Democratic governor said the company had violated the terms and put Lake Michigan and Lake Huron at risk.

In a letter Tuesday, officials with the Calgary, Alberta-based company said the issues that Whitmer raised have been fixed and the pipeline meets the easement requirements.

Line 5 runs between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario, traversing parts of northern Michigan and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Whitmer, state officials thank most restaurants for following COVID-19 orders
Restaurant dining room
Report: Dine-in at Michigan restaurants closed for two more weeks
Liquor license
Flint bar among three in Michigan to lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations
McLaren Flint hospital
CDC letter: McLaren Flint Hospital has spread Legionnaires’ disease for 10+ years
Former Gov. Rick Snyder testified about actions people took before and during the Flint water...
Michigan plans to charge former Gov. Snyder, top aides in Flint water investigation

Latest News

Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Michigan law enforcement closely monitoring ‘chatter’ about armed protests
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hold a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer bristles at Republican threats to hold up measures until restaurants reopen
COVID-19 vaccinations at Med Center Health phase 1b.
Michigan asks for patience with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Michigan restaurant and hospitality workers can begin applying for state grants on Friday.
Michigan taking applications for hospitality worker grants Friday
Current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan as of Jan. 13, 2021.
Michigan restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but other restrictions end