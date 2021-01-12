Flint Area Narcotics Group has busy year in 2020 with significant drug seizures

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The coronavirus pandemic didn’t slow down Mid-Michigan’s illegal drug problem, according to the Flint Area Narcotics Group.

FANG released year-end statistics on drug seizures for 2020 showing an active period and several pounds of drugs taken from the streets. The unit also assisted with combating local street crimes, busting dog fighting rings and assisting multi-state or international investigations.

The undercover drug enforcement unit is comprised of officers from several police agencies around Genesee County. FANG has remained in operation for more than 35 years around Mid-Michigan.

Drug seizure totals for 2020 include:

3.3 kilograms of cocaine.

457.8 grams of crack cocaine.

52,298 hits or 11.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

5,627 hits of fentanyl.

1,260 hits of heroin.

965 hits of fentanyl and heroin mixed.

417 hits of LSD.

3.3 kilograms of MDMA.

261.5 grams of Psilocybin.

170 doses of hydrocodone.

119 doses of oxycodone.

21 doses of OxyContin.

235 doses of Xanax.

29.8 grams of Tramadol.

8.4 kilograms of illegal marijuana.

90.5 grams of illegal marijuana wax.

188 illegal marijuana plants.

