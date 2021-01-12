Flint bar among three in Michigan to lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Down the Tracks bar in Flint is among three more establishments to lose their liquor licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended the license for Down the Tracks at 2310 Court St. to serve alcoholic beverages on Monday. Minnie’s Rhythm Cafe in Detroit and Lakeview Lounge Battle Creek also had their liquor licenses suspended.

State regulators say they allowed in-person gatherings, provided dine-in service and failed to require face coverings in violation of epidemic orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The current order closing indoor dining service is scheduled to end Friday.

Down the Tracks is invited to appear before a state administrative law judge on Friday, who will determine whether the liquor license suspension should continue and pass down any other punishment.

Since September, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended licenses for 34 businesses around the state. Thirteen other restaurants, including two from Mid-Michigan, received fines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in December for COVID-19 violations.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended liquor licenses for Tenacity Brewing in Flint and four other businesses the week before Christmas. They all were awaiting rulings on whether they can get their licenses back on Wednesday.

The commission also suspended liquor licenses for five other businesses earlier in December.

Two restaurants and a motel, along with The Meeting Place in Fenton, lost their liquor licenses temporarily in November. The Meeting Place got its liquor license back after a hearing in early December.

Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer also had its liquor license suspended in early December. A judge suspended the restaurant’s liquor license for 45 days and issued a $300 fine. Other businesses in Port Huron and Lansing lost their liquor licenses temporarily.

Five other businesses in Newaygo, Fremont, Muskegon Heights, Conklin and Grand Rapids all had their liquor licenses suspended since September based on violations of COVID-19 orders.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.