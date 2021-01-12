Advertisement

Flint mayor bestowing Lifetime Achievement Awards on 5 people, 1 organization

Flint City Hall.
Flint City Hall. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people and one organization are receiving Flint’s highest honor from Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

He plans to bestow the city’s Lifetime Achievement Award for their work and commitment to serving Flint residents. The honors will be given during a private outdoor ceremony on Martin Luther King Avenue.

“With these city of Flint Lifetime Achievement Awards, we honor the trail-blazing and dedicated Flint men and women who have contributed to the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and his commitment to justice,” Neeley said.

The awards will be bestowed upon:

  • Community Roots, a nonprofit organization run by four Flint natives using their 100 years of combined professional experience to bring the community together.
  • Dr. Samuel Dismond, the first African-American chief of staff at Hurley Medical Center, who served the community for more than 50 years.
  • Chief Chris Miller, the retiring chief of public safety at Bishop International Airport. He helped protect against the 2017 terrorist attack involving Amor Ftouhi.
  • The Rev. Lewis Randolph, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, who has ministered to 5,000 people over the past 41 years.
  • Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, a pediatrician and the current medical adviser for the city of Flint. He is a former president and CEO of the Mott Children’s Health Center and one of the first doctors to raise recognize the Flint water crisis.
  • Sheryl Thompson, who recently retired as deputy director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Economic Stability Administration. As a former MDHHS director for Genesee County, she spearheaded efforts to allocate resources after the Flint water crisis and coordinated communitywide COVID-19 testing.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Whitmer, state officials thank most restaurants for following COVID-19 orders
Some Michiganders say they're still waiting for claims to be fulfilled as the $600 federal...
Michigan begins paying $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit
Steven Winters
Police: Saginaw County murder suspect shot a witness, then was shot and killed himself
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County: Don’t call about COVID-19 vaccine, all doses spoken for
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

Latest News

Adam Bullock
Sanilac County man charged with hit-and-run death of 77-year-old woman
This is one of many drug seizures by the Flint Area Narcotics Group in 2020.
Flint Area Narcotics Group has busy year in 2020 with significant drug seizures
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.
Michigan State Police increase patrols around Capitol ahead of possible protests
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer badge. (DNR graphic)
Thumb-area snowmobiler dies days after crash in Upper Peninsula