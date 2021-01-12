Flint mayor bestowing Lifetime Achievement Awards on 5 people, 1 organization

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people and one organization are receiving Flint’s highest honor from Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

He plans to bestow the city’s Lifetime Achievement Award for their work and commitment to serving Flint residents. The honors will be given during a private outdoor ceremony on Martin Luther King Avenue.

“With these city of Flint Lifetime Achievement Awards, we honor the trail-blazing and dedicated Flint men and women who have contributed to the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and his commitment to justice,” Neeley said.

The awards will be bestowed upon:

Community Roots, a nonprofit organization run by four Flint natives using their 100 years of combined professional experience to bring the community together.

Dr. Samuel Dismond, the first African-American chief of staff at Hurley Medical Center, who served the community for more than 50 years.

Chief Chris Miller, the retiring chief of public safety at Bishop International Airport. He helped protect against the 2017 terrorist attack involving Amor Ftouhi

The Rev. Lewis Randolph, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, who has ministered to 5,000 people over the past 41 years.

Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, a pediatrician and the current medical adviser for the city of Flint. He is a former president and CEO of the Mott Children’s Health Center and one of the first doctors to raise recognize the Flint water crisis.

Sheryl Thompson, who recently retired as deputy director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Economic Stability Administration. As a former MDHHS director for Genesee County, she spearheaded efforts to allocate resources after the Flint water crisis and coordinated communitywide COVID-19 testing.

