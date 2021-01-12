Genesee County getting fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for 150,000 people

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County employees struggled to keep up with the volume of calls Monday from people hoping to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Pamela Hackert, the Genesee County Health Department’s new medical health officer, said more vaccine is on the way Tuesday. She is expecting fewer than 1,000 doses, but more than 150,000 people in the county currently qualify in Phase 1B for the vaccine distribution.

Hackert said the health department administered the COVID-19 vaccine to a few people last week. That vaccine ran out and Genesee County’s next shipment of the Pfizer vaccine is coming by Tuesday night -- the minimal order of 975 doses.

Those doses will be administered by appointment only. Hackert said the health department is prioritizing people 80 and older for now.

Genesee County officials issued a plea on Monday afternoon for people to stop calling about appointments, because it was tying up employees and phone lines. The Genesee County Health Department also removed the COVID-19 vaccine sign-up link from its website Monday, but Hackert said it likely will be posted again soon.

Hackert shares the frustration with the lack of vaccine supply to Michigan.

Hackert said the health department is planning two drive through vaccine events this week -- 360 spots are open for Thursday, while 420 are open for Saturday. The locations are not being disclosed because they are open by appointment only.

The Genesee County Health Department has plans in place to conduct four or five vaccine clinics for people in Phase 1B on Jan. 20 if the county gets more doses in time.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.