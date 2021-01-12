Grey skies this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cloudy skies will still dominate the forecast. We are tracking a couple minor chances for some snow, but nothing major is on the horizon at all. The snow drought will continue and get worse as we progress into late January, especially up north.

Tonight we’ll have clouds with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. That’ll keep our low temperatures mild, only falling down into the upper 20s near 30 once more. That’s 10-15 degrees above average for Mid-January.

Wednesday and Thursday will both feature clouds with highs in the middle to upper 30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be southwest at 10-15mph Wednesday then southeast at 5-10 mph Thursday.

Thursday night a few rain and snow showers will be moving in during the late evening and overnight hours. Friday we’re left with scattered rain and light snow and highs in the upper 30s. Clouds and temperatures in the middle 30s will be the theme into next week.

