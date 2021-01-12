Hundreds of new jobs coming to Lansing region with Shyft Group expansion

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Shyft Group, Inc., formerly Spartan Motors, is intensifying hiring at its Charlotte campus with plans to add hundreds of new jobs. Those new jobs will help the commercial fleet and specialty vehicle manufacturer meet fleet vehicle demand in 2021.

Shyft said the expansion will bring an “influx of new individuals, families and economic activity to Charlotte and the surrounding Lansing region, including new students to K-12 schools, revenue for municipal services, shoppers to downtown retailers, new neighbors and homeowners and additional philanthropic giving to support community needs.”

The Shyft Group boasts multiple well-known brands in the commercial vehicle industry, specifically Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing.

“The Shyft Group has a long-standing history in Charlotte as it has served as our home base for more than 40 years,” said Daryl Adams, president and CEO of The Shyft Group. “Today, we have plants all over the country in which we build last-mile delivery vehicles. We choose to reinvest in Charlotte as a declaration of our commitment to our existing campus, this region, and our highly skilled workforce.”

The Shyft Group continues to expand progressively, increasing its presence across nearly a dozen states in recent years.

“From family-owned and homegrown in small-town Charlotte to an innovative global heavyweight industry player, we have witnessed The Shyft Group’s impressive expansion across the US in recent years under CEO Daryl Adam’s leadership and team,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP). “The competition from other communities and states is intense for a growing company like Shyft. Our collective economic package won the day to benefit the community and its people, our region, and Michigan.”

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) has aided partnerships with multiple economic development partners to obtain comprehensive recruitment and job training support for the company’s expansive hiring. Capital Area Michigan Works! (CAMW!) and Lansing Community College’s (LCC) Business & Community Institute via the Michigan New Jobs Training Program will play vital roles in recruiting and workforce training support, with a possible value of nearly $670,000 for the company.

The potential tailored support pairs well with a complete benefits package for the new staff, highlighting a comprehensive talent attraction effort that provides an equitable pathway to good jobs.

“Bringing hundreds of employees to Charlotte and Michigan, nearly tripling its current density, is both a massive investment for Shyft and an injection of energy into an important community in the Lansing region,” said LEAP’s Tri-County Development & Placemaking Manager Dillon Rush. “Throughout the process, Shyft’s commitment to invest locally has been clear and our region is better off because of it.”

“We are beyond excited for The Shyft Group’s new wave of hiring here in Charlotte,” said Michael Armitage, mayor of Charlotte. “The Shyft Group has been and continues to be a staple business adding tangible and intangible value to our community. Congratulations and thank you to The Shyft Group and LEAP and its economic development partners for bringing this project to fruition.”

To learn more about current job opportunities with Shyft Group, visit http://www.mymanpowerjob.com/ or http://www.theshyftgroup.com/jobs.

