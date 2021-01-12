It’s an icy start to the day, particularly around the bay region, thanks to freezing drizzle. Visibility is down to 2-3 miles north of the bay, along the 127 corridor, through the Tri-Cities, and into the thumb. With temperatures below freezing, drizzle is not only taking visibility down but creating a lot of slick spots on our roads and sidewalks. Use caution and give yourself plenty of extra time if you need to be out this morning.

Through the afternoon we’re staying cloudy with the chance of running into a flurry or two, drizzle, with highs into the low and mid 30s. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, turning lighter in the evening.

Tonight winds go down to 5-10mph out of the SW as skies remain overcast. Lows will be near 30 – well above normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow we’ll be in the upper 30s to 40 degrees and it’s more of the same for Thursday. Our next widespread precipitation chance moves in Thursday night.

