Lansing man arrested for assault after wielding a machete at a trooper

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Michigan State Police (MSP) announced a Lansing man had been arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon and operating while intoxicated in Cadillac.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, a trooper from the Cadillac post responded to a car versus deer crash in Colfax Township in Benzie County. The trooper spoke with a passerby who was about 150 yards behind the vehicle that struck the deer. The passerby said he parked far away from the damaged vehicle and observed the driver walking around outside the vehicle with something in his right hand.

The trooper then noticed the man running towards him, wielding a machete. The trooper identified himself and ordered the man to drop his weapon. The man, Jordan Lee Cook, 22, of Lansing, complied and was handcuffed by the trooper. Cook was making irrational statements and appeared to be under the influence. Cook was speaking of things that were not actually there and told the trooper he had been fighting off zombies.

The vehicle Cook was driving sustained heavy damage from striking two deer. The trooper searched the vehicle and recovered three unloaded long guns from the trunk.

Cook was lodged in the Benzie County Jail. He was arraigned on Jan. 6, in the 85th District Court for one count of Carrying a Firearm or Dangerous Weapon with Unlawful Intent, one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and one count of Operating under the influence. His bond was set at $20,000 case surety 10%.

His next court appearance is on Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

See images of the machete and long guns below.

Lansing man arrested for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with Unlawful Intent, and Operating Under the Influence after wielding a machete at a trooper. pic.twitter.com/zctSWA3lJ1 — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) January 12, 2021

