Advertisement

Lt. Governor Gilchrist hosts panel on COVID-19 Vaccine and communities of color

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -“Although we account for 14 percent of the population in the state, we were representing 41 percent of the people who passed away,” said LT. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

Alarming statistics when it comes to COVID-19 and the Black community.

LT. Governor Garlin Gilchrist has been leading a task force to decrease those numbers.

Tuesday, Gilchrist hosted a panel of healthcare professionals to talk about how the release of the COVID-19 vaccine could help in that fight against the virus in communities of color.

“The data shows are safe, they are effective and are the tool that we have right now to end this pandemic. And what I’m concerned about that does not want that tool to not be accessible in black and brown communities that we already know has been hit hard. So we need to make sure that tool is available in our communities in the state of Michigan and are committed to get those vaccines out as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

But will communities of color get the vaccine? The panel recognized the need to reassure a community that may be historically distrustful of a government regulated vaccine.

“We are a nation that is capable of moving forward, it is impossible to do so without looking back. So you can’t talk about fear of vaccinations without talking about the causes of that fear,” said University of Connecticut Health’s Wizdom Powell.

“In the state of Michigan. It is, of course, to getting this vaccine out as quickly as possible, and bringing services to communities. Again not doing things to the community, but working in walking with the community,” said Khaldun.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Chairwoman of President Elect Biden’s COVID-19 Equity Task Force says they will have a partnership in the incoming administration.

“This is the exit ramp for the pandemic, is our vaccine. It’s what we have and I hear so many folks were worried about what may be happening five years from now with a vaccine and the misinformation and we have to think about the short term threat that is COVID-19 to us and our families. And if we’re going to go to war against the first let us go with our shield and that’s our vaccines,” said Chairwoman of President-Elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Equity Task Force, Dr, Marcella Nunez-Smith,

“My responsibility is to protect and promote public health and public safety, and to create the conditions for people to be successful, by making sure that people are getting vaccinated. That is how we create those conditions,”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Whitmer, state officials thank most restaurants for following COVID-19 orders
Restaurant dining room
Report: Dine-in at Michigan restaurants closed for two more weeks
Liquor license
Flint bar among three in Michigan to lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations
McLaren Flint hospital
CDC letter: McLaren Flint Hospital has spread Legionnaires’ disease for 10+ years
Former Gov. Rick Snyder testified about actions people took before and during the Flint water...
Michigan plans to charge former Gov. Snyder, top aides in Flint water investigation

Latest News

Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Michigan law enforcement closely monitoring ‘chatter’ about armed protests
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hold a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer bristles at Republican threats to hold up measures until restaurants reopen
COVID-19 vaccinations at Med Center Health phase 1b.
Michigan asks for patience with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Michigan restaurant and hospitality workers can begin applying for state grants on Friday.
Michigan taking applications for hospitality worker grants Friday
Current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan as of Jan. 13, 2021.
Michigan restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but other restrictions end