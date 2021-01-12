Michigan reports smallest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases since October

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is the smallest single-day increase since the end of October.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,994 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses Tuesday for a total of 525,612. The combined total from Dec. 27 and 28 was an average of just over 1,600 new cases a day, but the last increase covering one day under 2,000 new cases came on Oct. 23.

State health officials reported 100 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 13,501. Half of the deaths reported Tuesday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady on Monday at nearly 35,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests continued falling to to its lowest level since Oct. 29, reaching 7.16% on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased slightly on Tuesday to 2,415 patients, which is an increase of 32 from Monday. Of those, 2,187 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased slightly on Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 525 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 285 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 40 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 13 more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 19,934 cases and 606 deaths, which is an increase of 77 cases and seven deaths.

Saginaw, 13,594 cases, 430 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 55 cases and one death.

Arenac, 592 cases, 25 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 6,477 cases, 222 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 14 cases and four deaths.

Clare, 1,189 cases, 57 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Gladwin, 1,122 cases, 32 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Gratiot, 2,310 cases and 83 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Huron, 1,447 cases, 51 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Iosco, 1,058 cases, 52 deaths and 209 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and three deaths.

Isabella, 3,317 cases, 58 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 3,836 cases, 102 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Midland, 3,814 cases, 49 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases and two deaths.

Ogemaw, 873 cases, 29 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases, one death and one recovery.

Oscoda, 280 cases, 18 deaths and 41 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Roscommon, 914 cases, 28 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 1,533 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Shiawassee, 3,127 cases, 60 deaths and 1,949 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Tuscola, 2,538 cases, 100 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

