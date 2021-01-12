Advertisement

Michigan Secretary of State begins random audit of Nov. 3 election results

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s risk-limiting audit of the Nov. 3 election is officially under way.

The Michigan Department of State livestreamed the first step of the process Monday morning, which involved randomly generating a 20-digit number. That was done by rolling 20 dice with 10 sides.

That number will be plugged into Michigan’s auditing software, which will pick roughly 18,000 paper ballots. The audit will compare the hand-counted totals to the machine-tabulated results.

The state says this will be one of the largest election audits in the nation, covering more local jurisdictions than ever before.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson hopes this audit will not only confirm the state’s election results, but also restore faith in elections and democracy as a whole.

