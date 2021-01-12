Michigan State Police increase patrols around Capitol ahead of possible protests

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police will be more visible around the State Capitol complex in Lansing ahead of possible armed protests later this month.

Police say they are aware of online promotions calling for marches on state capitols around the country, including Michigan. Demonstrations or peaceful protests are common outside the Capitol building in Lansing and Michigan State Police say they constantly monitor for threats.

Officials say security planning remains fluid and is adjusted as needed every day.

Michigan State Police did not discuss specific security preparations for the possible upcoming protests other than an increased presence at the State Capitol for the next couple weeks.

The FBI sent a nationwide bulletin over the weekend warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitols and the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. before, during and after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. The FBI believes extremist groups may take part.

