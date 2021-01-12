Paycheck Protection Program to restart offering loans to small business owners

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)(01/12/21) -At this lunch hour, an employee at the White Horse Tavern in Flint is getting a take out order ready for pick up. As has been the case for the last several months-- there is no lunch due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were very fortunate that we were in real good shape when this hit us or I wouldn’t be here,” said White Horse Tavern co-owner, Chris Poulos.

Chris Poulos- one of the owners of the White Horse, says that good fortune will only last for so much longer without being able open their dining room or some kind of financial help.

“I don’t have that much left in my bank account. I can only drain so much. this was my 401k and the restaurant industry has been, how can say it, brutalized,” he said,

But there is some good news for small business owners like Poulos. as they wait for the state to make a decision on whether they reopen for in person dining.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is restarting the Paycheck Protection Program this week for those that are eligible.

“I will do it tomorrow and figure out what I need to do,” he said.

But this is not the first time he’s applied for help. Poulos says he wishes the process was made easier.

But he will just do what he needs to survive and hang to a business he’s had for 47 years.

“I certainly hope everybody is going to return downtown. I hope we haven’t lost anybody down there because we just need the places to be here,” Poulos said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.