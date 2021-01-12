Advertisement

Police: Saginaw County murder suspect shot a witness, then was shot and killed himself

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators believe a suspect wanted by the Saginaw Police Department shot a woman who was scheduled to testify in court Monday.

Police believe 25-year-old Joseph Black shot the woman at a home on Brockway Road last Thursday afternoon. She survived, but remained in critical condition Monday.

A day later, Black was found shot to death at Wickes Park in Saginaw.

Black was a co-defendant in a 2019 Buena Vista homicide case, along with Steven Winters. The woman was scheduled to testify in a preliminary hearing for Winters on Monday, but that case was adjourned because she was not able to appear in court due to her injuries.

Prosecutors say Winters may have been recorded on a jail phone saying he wanted someone to hurt the female witness.

“On a jail call by Mr. Winters, it’s somewhat cryptic but he indicated that it’s got to be the third party and we need to do a whole wipe out, which leads us to believe that there was a hit on (the female shooting victim),” said Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson.

The court did not reschedule Winters’ preliminary hearing on Monday. Police are still looking for suspects who may have been involved in the shooting death of Black.

