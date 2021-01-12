Report: Dine-in at Michigan restaurants closed for two more weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan restaurants will have to keep their dining rooms closed for two more weeks.

WXYZ in Detroit is reporting that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will change its epidemic order to allow indoor dining again on Feb. 1. That is two weeks after the current epidemic order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 is scheduled to expire on Friday.

It was unclear what other restrictions on restaurants will replace the current dine-in ban in February.

WXYZ is citing a spokesman from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office for the update on restrictions. An official announcement about the restrictions has not been scheduled.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an epidemic order effective Nov. 18 requiring all restaurants to close their indoor dining facilities. Carryout, delivery and outdoor dining options were allowed to continue.

The order for restaurant dining rooms was extended twice until Jan. 15, but initial provisions calling for all high schools and entertainment venues to close were reversed in December.

State health officials say restaurants have been linked to COVID-19 outbreaks, but the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association says a small percentage of coronavirus outbreaks in Michigan have been tied to restaurants based on state data.

