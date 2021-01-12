Advertisement

Report: Dine-in at Michigan restaurants closed for two more weeks

Restaurant dining room
Restaurant dining room
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan restaurants will have to keep their dining rooms closed for two more weeks.

WXYZ in Detroit is reporting that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will change its epidemic order to allow indoor dining again on Feb. 1. That is two weeks after the current epidemic order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 is scheduled to expire on Friday.

It was unclear what other restrictions on restaurants will replace the current dine-in ban in February.

WXYZ is citing a spokesman from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office for the update on restrictions. An official announcement about the restrictions has not been scheduled.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an epidemic order effective Nov. 18 requiring all restaurants to close their indoor dining facilities. Carryout, delivery and outdoor dining options were allowed to continue.

The order for restaurant dining rooms was extended twice until Jan. 15, but initial provisions calling for all high schools and entertainment venues to close were reversed in December.

State health officials say restaurants have been linked to COVID-19 outbreaks, but the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association says a small percentage of coronavirus outbreaks in Michigan have been tied to restaurants based on state data.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Whitmer, state officials thank most restaurants for following COVID-19 orders
Liquor license
Flint bar among three in Michigan to lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations
McLaren Flint hospital
CDC letter: McLaren Flint Hospital has spread Legionnaires’ disease for 10+ years
Former Gov. Rick Snyder testified about actions people took before and during the Flint water...
Michigan plans to charge former Gov. Snyder, top aides in Flint water investigation

Latest News

Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Michigan law enforcement closely monitoring ‘chatter’ about armed protests
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hold a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer bristles at Republican threats to hold up measures until restaurants reopen
COVID-19 vaccinations at Med Center Health phase 1b.
Michigan asks for patience with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Michigan restaurant and hospitality workers can begin applying for state grants on Friday.
Michigan taking applications for hospitality worker grants Friday
Current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan as of Jan. 13, 2021.
Michigan restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but other restrictions end