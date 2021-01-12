Sanilac County man charged with hit-and-run death of 77-year-old woman

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Sanilac County man faces up to 15 years in prison after he was charged with the hit-and-run death of a 77-year-old woman.

Adam Bullock of Peck in Sanilac County is accused of hitting Mary Ann Longuski on Elk Street near Lapeer Street in the tiny village of Peck around 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 18. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she died.

Michigan State Police say 31-year-old Bullock hit Longuski and left the scene before police arrived. He was arrested recently and arraigned on the following charges:

Failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death.

Failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

Lying to a police officer.

Committing a moving violation causing death.

Failure to report an accident.

The most serious charge carries up to 15 years in prison if Bullock is convicted. He posted a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and was released from custody after arraignment to await further court proceedings.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.