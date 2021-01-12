Advertisement

Sanilac County man charged with hit-and-run death of 77-year-old woman

Adam Bullock
Adam Bullock(source: Sanilac County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Sanilac County man faces up to 15 years in prison after he was charged with the hit-and-run death of a 77-year-old woman.

Adam Bullock of Peck in Sanilac County is accused of hitting Mary Ann Longuski on Elk Street near Lapeer Street in the tiny village of Peck around 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 18. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she died.

Michigan State Police say 31-year-old Bullock hit Longuski and left the scene before police arrived. He was arrested recently and arraigned on the following charges:

  • Failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death.
  • Failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.
  • Lying to a police officer.
  • Committing a moving violation causing death.
  • Failure to report an accident.

The most serious charge carries up to 15 years in prison if Bullock is convicted. He posted a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and was released from custody after arraignment to await further court proceedings.

