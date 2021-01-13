Congressman Dan Kildee delivers remarks supporting impeachment of Trump

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - As Congress continues debating whether to impeach President Donald Trump a second time, Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint delivered remarks supporting the measure.

Democrats introduced an impeachment article against Trump this week, accusing him of inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was reviewing Electoral College results. The results showed Democrat Joe Biden officially won the presidency.

The U.S. House was in session Wednesday afternoon debating the impeachment article against Trump. Kildee, a Democrat from Flint, delivered the following remarks on the House floor during the debate:

“One week ago, the President of the United States incited a deadly attack on the United States Capitol while a couple dozen members of this House and I covered ourselves in this gallery away from the Trump mob. Five people are dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

“If inciting an insurrection does not warrant impeachment, nothing does. I took an oath to uphold the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

“Today, I vote to uphold my oath.”

Democrats approved a resolution Tuesday night asking Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office before his term ends in seven days. However, Pence declined the request and instead asked Democrats to soften their approach.

That led to Wednesday’s vote on impeachment. If the impeachment article is approved, it would go to the U.S. Senate, which would have to hold a trial and convict Trump before he could be removed from office early.

President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

