Congressman John Moolenaar votes against impeachment, calls on Trump to calm nation

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Congressman John Moolenaar voted against impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time on Wednesday.

But Moolenaar called on the president to address the nation before next week’s inaugural activities.

“There is now less than a week left in President Trump’s term. The Constitution is very clear on that and President-elect Biden will take office on the 20th,” Moolenaar said in a statement shortly after the House voted. “Next week is an opportunity for the nation to move forward and we should do that without another impeachment.”

The House approved a single impeachment article against Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of inciting the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress. The House and Senate were meeting to ratify Electoral College results showing Biden as the winner when rioters broke into the building.

Moolenaar condemned the violence last week. He signed a letter Wednesday with a bipartisan group of congressmen calling for Trump to make a national address and urge all Americans not to disrupt the transfer of presidential power to Biden on Jan. 20.

