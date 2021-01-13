Advertisement

Congressman John Moolenaar votes against impeachment, calls on Trump to calm nation

John Moolenaar
John Moolenaar(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Congressman John Moolenaar voted against impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time on Wednesday.

But Moolenaar called on the president to address the nation before next week’s inaugural activities.

“There is now less than a week left in President Trump’s term. The Constitution is very clear on that and President-elect Biden will take office on the 20th,” Moolenaar said in a statement shortly after the House voted. “Next week is an opportunity for the nation to move forward and we should do that without another impeachment.”

The House approved a single impeachment article against Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of inciting the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress. The House and Senate were meeting to ratify Electoral College results showing Biden as the winner when rioters broke into the building.

Moolenaar condemned the violence last week. He signed a letter Wednesday with a bipartisan group of congressmen calling for Trump to make a national address and urge all Americans not to disrupt the transfer of presidential power to Biden on Jan. 20.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan as of Jan. 13, 2021.
Michigan restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but other restrictions end
Restaurant dining room
Report: Dine-in at Michigan restaurants closed for two more weeks
McLaren Flint hospital
CDC letter: McLaren Flint Hospital has spread Legionnaires’ disease for 10+ years
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Liquor license
Flint bar among three in Michigan to lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations

Latest News

Democrats Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow are Michigan's two senators.
Michigan senators will vote to convict President Trump in Senate trial
Congressman Dan Kildee delivers remarks supporting impeachment of Trump
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.
Michigan State Police increase patrols around Capitol ahead of possible protests
Michigan Capitol Commission votes to ban openly carried firearms in State Capitol