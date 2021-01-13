Freezing drizzle possible tonight, rain/snow Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was sure nice to see the thin clouds today! That allowed for some filtered sunshine to come on down. Temperatures are going to stay very warm overnight, in some cases only touching the freezing mark by Thursday morning. Skies will once again become cloudy with the chance for some patchy freezing drizzle or light snow flurries.

Thursday we’ll have plenty of clouds once more. Thanks to a southwest wind, though, temperatures will bounce back into the lower 40s to the south and upper 30s to the north. More snow melt will be taking place.

Friday morning rain and snow showers will move in the state. Expect rain to start to the south while areas north of the Saginaw Bay begin with snow. Those areas will get a slushy 1-2″ before turning into rain. We’ll transition back to light scattered snow Friday night into Saturday. The whole area could see around 1″ of accumulation through the day Saturday as well. Keep in mind much could melt as it falls. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Snow flurries with highs around freezing will be likely Sunday and Monday.

