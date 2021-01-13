Guns and ammunition in short supply due to COVID-19
Redford Township store reported lines out the door every day after the U.S. Capitol riots
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Looking for a gun or ammunition?
Those may be in short supply or completely out of stock nowadays.
After the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week, a gun store in Redford Township saw customers lined up the door the rest of the week. That’s after gun and ammunition sales have been way up all last year.
COVID-19 played a role in a shortages of supplies and a slowdown in overall production.
When buying weapons, safety is an important factor. A safety course is required to get a concealed pistol license in Michigan.
An FBI background check to buy a gun only typically takes one 15 minutes for people with a clean record and a unique name. More common names can take up to three days for clearance.
Michigan residents must be at least 21 to buy a handgun or at least 18 to buy a long gun. Instructors advise gun owners to have a gun safe or locks at home.
