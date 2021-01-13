Advertisement

Guns and ammunition in short supply due to COVID-19

Redford Township store reported lines out the door every day after the U.S. Capitol riots
Add ammunition to the list of things in short supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the...
Add ammunition to the list of things in short supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shortage is putting a squeeze on at least one local police department.(Rosemond Crown)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Looking for a gun or ammunition?

Those may be in short supply or completely out of stock nowadays.

After the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week, a gun store in Redford Township saw customers lined up the door the rest of the week. That’s after gun and ammunition sales have been way up all last year.

COVID-19 played a role in a shortages of supplies and a slowdown in overall production.

When buying weapons, safety is an important factor. A safety course is required to get a concealed pistol license in Michigan.

An FBI background check to buy a gun only typically takes one 15 minutes for people with a clean record and a unique name. More common names can take up to three days for clearance.

Michigan residents must be at least 21 to buy a handgun or at least 18 to buy a long gun. Instructors advise gun owners to have a gun safe or locks at home.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Whitmer, state officials thank most restaurants for following COVID-19 orders
Restaurant dining room
Report: Dine-in at Michigan restaurants closed for two more weeks
Liquor license
Flint bar among three in Michigan to lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations
McLaren Flint hospital
CDC letter: McLaren Flint Hospital has spread Legionnaires’ disease for 10+ years
Former Gov. Rick Snyder testified about actions people took before and during the Flint water...
Michigan plans to charge former Gov. Snyder, top aides in Flint water investigation

Latest News

White Horse Tavern in Flint.
Paycheck Protection Program to restart offering loans to small business owners
The Shyft Group, formerly known as Spartan Motors, is bringing hundreds of new jobs to the...
Hundreds of new jobs coming to Lansing region with Shyft Group expansion
Gaines Jewelry has two locations in Flint.
Gaines Jewelry in Flint helps restaurants with gift card promotion
Family Video in Weston
Family Video closing all 300 remaining stores and liquidating stock