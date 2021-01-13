Advertisement

Major COVID-19 outbreak reported at Saginaw Correctional Facility

About half of the inmates have tested positive, so the prison is in “outbreak status”
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Correctional Facility in Freeland is being hit hard by the coronavirus.

A spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections says the prison is in “outbreak status.”

Data on the Corrections Department website shows there are 724 inmates who are positive for the virus out of about 1,400 inmates housed there. Three inmates at the prison have died from the illness.

Another 120 staff members recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Saginaw Correctional Facility had been doing well containing the virus until November, when it began to mirror the entire county’s sharp increase in COVID-19 cases before the holidays.

