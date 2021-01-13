Michigan law enforcement closely monitoring ‘chatter’ about armed protests

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State and federal law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring “chatter” about the threats of armed protests around the country this weekend, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Whitmer said state officials were not aware of any specific threats or plans Wednesday, but she believes organizers may be planning an event Sunday.

“I can say that there is a lot of chatter that is being monitored both by our federal partners and by our state resources, and as for a specific threat, there’s not any to my knowledge. But we can see that the conversation nationally is focused on (Jan.) 17th,” she said.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schorr sent a letter to Whitmer on Tuesday requesting the Michigan National Guard to help protect the State Capitol complex and surrounding downtown buildings in case a violent protest takes place.

Whitmer said Michigan State Police are coordinating with the National Guard, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Lansing Police Department for responding to any events as necessary. She declined to discuss specifics of any law enforcement preparations or planning.

“So, I have got confidence in the work that we are doing and we take it seriously,” she said. “And it’s not to say that there is an impending threat, but simply that we are prepared to respond to one.”

As of Wednesday, Whitmer said the Michigan Capitol building remains safe.

“The city police have secured the capitol and I’ve got confidence that we will continue to be able to,” she said.

