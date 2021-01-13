Michigan reports nearly 2,700 new COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan edged upward Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,694 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses Wednesday for a total of 528,306. State health officials reported 32 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 13,533.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady on Tuesday at nearly 39,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests continued falling to to its lowest level since Oct. 26, reaching 6.89% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped again on Wednesday to 2,222 patients, which is of 193 fewer than Tuesday. Of those, 2,028 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both fell slightly on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 501 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 255 of them are on ventilators. Since Tuesday, there are 24 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 30 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 20,032 cases and 608 deaths, which is an increase of 98 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 13,664 cases, 434 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 70 cases and four deaths.

Arenac, 595 cases, 25 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 6,496 cases, 223 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 23 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,194 cases, 57 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Gladwin, 1,130 cases, 32 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Gratiot, 2,316 cases and 83 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Huron, 1,454 cases, 51 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Iosco, 1,060 cases, 54 deaths and 209 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and two deaths.

Isabella, 3,321 cases, 58 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Lapeer, 3,858 cases, 102 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Midland, 3,845 cases, 49 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Ogemaw, 872 cases, 28 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 284 cases, 18 deaths and 41 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 916 cases, 28 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Sanilac, 1,545 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,143 cases, 61 deaths and 1,949 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 2,546 cases, 101 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

