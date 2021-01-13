Michigan senators will vote to convict President Trump in Senate trial

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Michigan’s two U.S. senators both say they will vote to convict President Donald Trump in a Senate impeachment trial.

U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters both issued statements minutes after the House voted to approve one article of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday afternoon. The two Democrats say Trump committed impeachable acts and should be removed from office early.

The House impeachment article accuses Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was in session to ratify Electoral College results and officially award the presidency to President-elect Joe Biden. He will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Like when Trump was impeached in 2019, the impeachment now moves to the U.S. Senate for a trial. Senators will serve as jurors, House members will serve as prosecutors and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will serve as the presiding judge.

The trial date had not been scheduled Wednesday afternoon and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt by Democrats to hold it quickly.

Stabenow said removing Trump from office is part of the national healing process.

“Last week, our nation experienced a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol inspired and encouraged by the current President of the United States,” Stabenow said. “Our country cannot heal and move forward without accountability and justice. When the article of impeachment comes before the Senate, I intend to support removing Donald Trump from office.”

Peters said Trump violated his oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution.

“His reprehensible actions and rhetoric incited a violent, deadly attack on the Capitol and on our democracy. It is outrageous and unacceptable,” Peters said. “We must hold him accountable for his actions and send a very clear signal for the future that this dangerous behavior can never be tolerated.”

He expressed disappointment that Vice President Mike Pence declined to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office.

“Donald Trump committed an impeachable offense, there must be severe consequences and he should never be eligible to hold federal office again,” Peters said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.