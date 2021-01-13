Advertisement

Michigan taking applications for hospitality worker grants Friday

The application will be accepted from Jan. 15 to 25 and paid out likely in March
Michigan restaurant and hospitality workers can begin applying for state grants on Friday.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan will begin taking applications for grants to hospitality workers who lost income during the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurant and entertainment venue employees who experienced layoffs, furloughs or reduced hours due to COVID-19 can begin applying for the grants of up to $1,650 on Friday. The application window will remain open for 10 days until Jan. 25.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said state workers will process the applications through the month of February and hopefully begin issuing the payments in March.

The grants are part of Michigan’s $106 million COVID-19 relief plan, which Whitmer signed on Dec. 29. The bill includes $55 million for small businesses affected by coronavirus and $45 million for the direct payments to hospitality or restaurant workers.

“These workers have made great sacrifices and they continue to make great sacrifices,” Whitmer said.

Click here for the restaurant and hospitality worker grant application form from Jan. 15 to 25.

