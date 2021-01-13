Mild temps today

A trough moving across the state today will keep around plenty of clouds, but from time to time you’ll see a little sunshine break through those clouds. Highs will be near 40 degrees this afternoon with a SW wind at 5-15mph.

Tonight we’ll be mainly cloudy with lows near 30, some upper 20s north and inland. Winds will be around 5-10mph out of the S to SE.

Tomorrow a warm front starts to move in from the southwest. Those further south will be up around 40 again while further north there will be more mid and upper 30s. We’ll see more clouds with scattered wintry mix and light snow moving through overnight into Friday.

Scattered light snow stays in the forecast Friday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.