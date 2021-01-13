Advertisement

Mild temps today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A trough moving across the state today will keep around plenty of clouds, but from time to time you’ll see a little sunshine break through those clouds. Highs will be near 40 degrees this afternoon with a SW wind at 5-15mph.

Tonight we’ll be mainly cloudy with lows near 30, some upper 20s north and inland. Winds will be around 5-10mph out of the S to SE.

Tomorrow a warm front starts to move in from the southwest. Those further south will be up around 40 again while further north there will be more mid and upper 30s. We’ll see more clouds with scattered wintry mix and light snow moving through overnight into Friday.

Scattered light snow stays in the forecast Friday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Whitmer, state officials thank most restaurants for following COVID-19 orders
Restaurant dining room
Report: Dine-in at Michigan restaurants closed for two more weeks
Liquor license
Flint bar among three in Michigan to lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations
McLaren Flint hospital
CDC letter: McLaren Flint Hospital has spread Legionnaires’ disease for 10+ years
Former Gov. Rick Snyder testified about actions people took before and during the Flint water...
Michigan plans to charge former Gov. Snyder, top aides in Flint water investigation

Latest News

Grey skies
Grey skies this week
WJRT January 12th, 2021 Morning Weather
Icy start to the day
Grey skies
Grey skies dominate through January
Grey skies
Grey skies