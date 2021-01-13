Advertisement

Police looking for missing 13-year-old who didn’t show up at father’s house

Mikael Reginald Perry
Mikael Reginald Perry(source: Flint Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen walking to his father’s house on Monday.

Mikael Reginald Perry left his house on West Hobson Avenue and was heading to his father’s house on Carpenter Road, but he never show up there, according to the Flint Police Department.

Perry is described as 5 feet tall and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, Rocawear blue jeans and yellow and black foam Nike shoes.

Anyone who knows where to find Perry is asked to call 911 the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6824.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Whitmer, state officials thank most restaurants for following COVID-19 orders
Restaurant dining room
Report: Dine-in at Michigan restaurants closed for two more weeks
Liquor license
Flint bar among three in Michigan to lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations
McLaren Flint hospital
CDC letter: McLaren Flint Hospital has spread Legionnaires’ disease for 10+ years
Former Gov. Rick Snyder testified about actions people took before and during the Flint water...
Michigan plans to charge former Gov. Snyder, top aides in Flint water investigation

Latest News

Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Michigan law enforcement closely monitoring ‘chatter’ about armed protests
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hold a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer bristles at Republican threats to hold up measures until restaurants reopen
COVID-19 vaccinations at Med Center Health phase 1b.
Michigan asks for patience with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Michigan restaurant and hospitality workers can begin applying for state grants on Friday.
Michigan taking applications for hospitality worker grants Friday
Current COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan as of Jan. 13, 2021.
Michigan restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but other restrictions end