Police looking for missing 13-year-old who didn’t show up at father’s house

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen walking to his father’s house on Monday.

Mikael Reginald Perry left his house on West Hobson Avenue and was heading to his father’s house on Carpenter Road, but he never show up there, according to the Flint Police Department.

Perry is described as 5 feet tall and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, Rocawear blue jeans and yellow and black foam Nike shoes.

Anyone who knows where to find Perry is asked to call 911 the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6824.

