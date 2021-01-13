Advertisement

Police: One person dead after Genesee Township crash

The intersection of Belsay and Carpenter roads.
The intersection of Belsay and Carpenter roads.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say one person died after two vehicles collided in a Genesee Township intersection Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 2:35 p.m. at Belsay and Carpenter roads. One person was pinned in a vehicle and had to be extricated by the Genesee Township Fire Department.

Investigators say that person died of their injuries. They were not immediately identified while authorities worked to notify relatives.

The Genesee Township Police Department was still investigating what caused the crash Wednesday evening.

