Whitmer planning press conference on COVID-19 restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Wednesday, which is two days before several COVID-19 restrictions are scheduled to end.

Whitmer is planning to speak at noon from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, Michigan Chief Operating Officer Tricia Foster and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.

Posted by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

They likely will address the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order that requires restaurants to close indoor dining. State health officials issued the epidemic order closing indoor dining at restaurants on Nov. 18 and extended it twice through Friday.

However, Whitmer’s office said on Tuesday that the indoor dining ban will continue for two more weeks. Her office says restaurants will be able to reopen for dine-in service on Feb. 1.

Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics reached their peaks in November before falling steadily through December and into January. However, newly confirmed cases of the illness have reached their highest levels in four weeks over the past couple days.

Deaths attributed to the coronavirus also remain much higher than totals reported in September and October, but hospitalizations have been falling steadily for five weeks after reaching their peak on Dec. 4.

On Wednesday, Whitmer announced that Michigan is moving to the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, which expands eligibility to anyone age 65 or older and people working in critical occupations like first responders or teachers. They can begin receiving the vaccine on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.