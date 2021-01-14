Clio High School implements changes to final exam policies to ease burden, stress on students

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The COVID-19 Pandemic is making some school districts rethink how students are graded and how final exams are conducted.

Many districts across the state have changed some of their policies, in hopes of easing the burden on students.

One of those districts implementing some changes for this semester is Clio Area Schools, where students are putting their brains to work this week with final exams.

What’s normally a pretty stressful time for students isn’t quite exactly the case this semester.

“With the stress of online learning and switching back and forth, I think giving us the option of opting out of the exams or taking them are for our benefit and really good for us,” said senior Sarah Falardeau.

Clio High School administrators decided to relax some of their policies when it comes to final exams for this semester which ends Friday, January 15.

They are as follows:

1. Their attendance policy will not be enforced.

2. Final exams are optional for those students passing their classes this semester.

3. If a student wants to take a final exam, the exam will not lower the students grade

4. If a student is failing the course and passes the exam with a 60 percent or better, the student will pass the class with a D-.

“So you have that pressure off of them, it’s like I’m failing, I don’t know anything; well actually, you do know quite a bit and lets build upon that,” said Clio High School math teacher Sasha Wakefield.

It’s important to remember while some students may be excelling in one or more classes, it may not be all of them, which puts students in control of their education.

“They can look at all their classes and say well, I really want to give all my focus to my second hour, and I know I met the requirements to opt out on these other hours, so then they are able to study and put a lot of effort into one class,” Wakefield said.

These are small academic changes, with the hopes of a big impact on report cards.

“The staff, the administration has really given us a positive way to look at things through what can be a negative lens,” Falardeau said.

Administrators said it’s too early to tell if there will be any exam changes for the upcoming semester.

