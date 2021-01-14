Couple arrested after alleged home invasion, police chase, standoff in Lapeer County

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a man and woman after an alleged home invasion in Lapeer County, which escalated into a police chase and a standoff.

A 59-year-old woman who lives on Gray Road in Lapeer County’s Oregon Township called 911 around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday to report finding a man inside her home when she returned. Police say the man walked out and she watched him leave the area while on the phone with an emergency dispatcher.

The woman provided authorities with the description of a pickup truck that picked up the man, who was later identified as 35-year-old Nathan Sackey of Holly, and drove south on Gray Road. The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office spotted the truck a short time later on Oregon Road driving 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The pickup truck sped off when deputies attempted to make a traffic stop and led police on a chase for about one mile, the sheriff’s office says. The chase ended when the pickup truck tried to make a left turn onto McDowell Road and went off the road surface.

Sackey, who was riding the passenger seat, got out of the truck and claimed he was armed with a weapon. Police say he reached into his clothing several times, pretending that he was grabbing the weapon, before getting back into the truck and making statements about harming himself.

As deputies approached the truck after a standoff, Sackey allegedly got out and tried to run away on foot. The sheriff’s office says he was safely taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Police found a knife, which they believe Sackey was carrying.

He was arraigned Wednesday on one count of first-degree home invasion and one count of resisting arrest. He remained in the Lapeer County Jail on $100,000 bond after his court appearance.

Police also arrested the woman driving the truck, 31-year-old Jaclyn King of Warren, on one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding police. She remained in jail Thursday after arraignment on $25,000 bond.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court again next week.

