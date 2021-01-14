Michigan reports nearly 2,700 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported nearly identical numbers of new COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,698 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses Thursday, which is just four more than Wednesday’s total. The state now has a total of 531,004 COVID-19.

State health officials reported 139 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 13,672. Most of those deaths -- or 107 -- came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing surged to nearly 49,000 tests completed on Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests continued falling to to its lowest level since Oct. 24, reaching 6.26% on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped again on Thursday to 2,213 patients, which is nine fewer than Wednesday. Of those, 2,023 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care dropped slightly on Thursday while the number of patients on ventilators increased slightly. Michigan hospitals are treating 499 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 258 of them are on ventilators.

Since Tuesday, there are two fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and three more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 20,113 cases and 617 deaths, which is an increase of 81 cases and nine deaths.

Saginaw, 13,730 cases, 444 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 66 cases and 10 deaths.

Arenac, 600 cases, 25 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Bay, 6,537 cases, 227 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 41 cases and four deaths.

Clare, 1,203 cases, 57 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Gladwin, 1,134 cases, 32 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gratiot, 2,327 cases and 85 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases and two deaths.

Huron, 1,458 cases, 51 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Iosco, 1,065 cases, 52 deaths and 209 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Isabella, 3,329 cases, 59 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

Lapeer, 3,877 cases, 104 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 3,874 cases, 49 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Ogemaw, 874 cases, 28 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 284 cases, 18 deaths and 41 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 921 cases, 28 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Sanilac, 1,559 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 3,170 cases, 62 deaths and 1,949 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 2,559 cases, 102 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases and one death.

