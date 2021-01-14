Mild today

After a foggy start to the morning, we’ll see a little sun break through the clouds here and there today, especially further southward. Highs are above normal in the mid 30s to low 40s with a SE wind at 5-15mph.

Tonight a very slow moving low pressure system starts to move into the Great Lakes region. This brings the possibility of spotty freezing drizzle overnight and into Friday morning with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow we’ll have wintry mix and snow across the area. Snowfall totals will generally be around 1-2″ if you see that much, with the exception of those north of the bay/inland where you could see a few inches. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid and upper 30s.

Scattered light snow chances then continue into the weekend due to lake effect.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

