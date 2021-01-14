One size doesn’t fit all: local gyms on relaxed COVID precautions

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (1/13/2021)--Per a mid-week update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, indoor group fitness classes will be allowed to get back into gear.

They’ll be allowed to resume on the 16th. While its good news for many, it might not make sense for everyone. ABC12 touched base with a Saginaw Township gym not planning to make that change.

Socially distanced gym equipment now takes up the spot on the floor where Mid-Michigan Fitness once held its popular group workouts.

“As good as they are for the business side… right now, we have to give the pandemic the respect, so we will cancel the classes.”

Manager Jason Fann revealed to ABC12 that even though his Southside gym now technically has the green light, it’s just too soon for their clients to feel at ease.

“I don’t want to have to deal with the black and white of it,” he said. “I don’t want people to feel nervous. I don’t want people not to come to the gym because they know we have 30 people in here… taking the class.”

Fann’s work as a personal trainer was also on pause as of Wednesday.

“A lot of us were in the boat to where, what do we do now,” Fann related. “This isn’t a side gig for us. We went to school and trained ourselves… in order to do this.”

Precautions, Fann said, are strictly enforced.

“We are encouraging them to wear masks,” he explained. “We do ask that nobody works out within six feet of each other.”

The Bay Road fitness center remains under the same stringent capacity requirements announced months earlier. They’re using key cards to keep count on the running total. While larger facilities may be able to accommodate a sufficient number of their clients to keep the lights on, that’s not necessarily true of the little guys.

“I really feel for the smaller studio people,” Fann said. “That’s their only means of income.”

Fann too has seen the balance books contract since that first closure.

While Mid-Michigan Fitness isn’t in danger of going out of business – maintaining enough memberships to break even – Fann admitted too many others were now likely in the unemployment line.

“We’re not doing as well as we would want to, but were not faltering either,” he related. “As long as we can break even for a little while and this doesn’t last forever.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.