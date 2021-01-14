Rain and snow Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thinner clouds allowed for some sunshine today! Temperatures in the 40s was nice for those who enjoy that as well. However, the snow drought is only getting more prevalent the longer we go without a substantial storm. The one storm we are tracking is going to bring us a rain/snow mix which will allow for some messy accumulations and that’s it.

Temperatures are going to stay very warm overnight, in some cases only touching the freezing mark by Friday morning. There could be some areas of patchy freezing drizzle, however, a lot of us won’t even see precip until Friday morning when we start to warm up Friday morning rain and snow showers will move into the state. Expect some snow turning to rain to the south while areas north of the Saginaw Bay begin with snow and stay as snow most of the storm. Those areas will get a slushy 2-4″ before turning into rain. We’ll transition back to light scattered snow Friday night into Saturday.

The whole area could see around 1″ of accumulation through the day Saturday as well. Keep in mind much could melt as it falls. Highs will be in the middle 30s. One of the bigger concerns would be some freezing up of the roadways to the south Saturday morning where we briefly have clearing skies. Snow flurries with highs around freezing will be likely Sunday and Monday.

